FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,617.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,937,708.69. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

