FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

MFC opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

