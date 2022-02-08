FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.09 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,331,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,452,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

