FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.