FY2022 EPS Estimates for 8×8, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 8X8 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

EGHT opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

