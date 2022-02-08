FY2022 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Cut by Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

