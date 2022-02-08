Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $467,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278.

OWL stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

