Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Landec worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.20. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

