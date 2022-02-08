Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.31% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,300,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

