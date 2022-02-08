Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Surgalign worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRGA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.