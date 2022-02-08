Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $202,000 Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,447,000.
NASDAQ:EJFA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.
EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.
