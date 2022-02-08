Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $202,000 Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,447,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EJFA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.