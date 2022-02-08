Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,245. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

