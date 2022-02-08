GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman Sells 25,600 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GATX opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.89.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GATX by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.
About GATX
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.