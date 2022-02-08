GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman Sells 25,600 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GATX opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GATX by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.