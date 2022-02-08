GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

