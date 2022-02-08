Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
GNSS opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 million, a PE ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.49.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genasys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
