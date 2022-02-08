General Atlantic L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,180,186 European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,180,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,237,000. European Wax Center makes up about 3.1% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 30.09% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,570. European Wax Center Inc has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

