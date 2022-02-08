General Atlantic L.P. Invests $121.46 Million in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,324,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,463,000. Riskified makes up about 0.7% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned about 3.38% of Riskified as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $179,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 12,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44. Riskified Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

