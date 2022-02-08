General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Dynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.150 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,705. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $157.11 and a 12-month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.