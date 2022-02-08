Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,546.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,546 ($47.95) and last traded at GBX 3,548 ($47.98), with a volume of 11048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,666 ($49.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.62) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($74.84).

Get Genus alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,490.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,194.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33.

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($60.80) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($60,797.84).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.