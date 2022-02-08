Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

