Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Timken worth $56,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Timken by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

