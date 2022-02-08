Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Franklin Electric worth $56,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

