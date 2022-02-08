Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $81,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

