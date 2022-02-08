GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

