Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.