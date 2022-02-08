GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 217,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.