Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,157 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 5.98% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Tuesday. 129,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

