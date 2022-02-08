Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,690,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.78% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $97,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,814,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 4,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,188. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

