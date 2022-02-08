Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,176 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWETU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Athlon Acquisition by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Athlon Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

OTCMKTS SWETU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

