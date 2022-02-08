Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

