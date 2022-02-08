Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,293 shares during the last quarter.

BUG stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

