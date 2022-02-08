Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.