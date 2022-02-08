GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 0.2%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,280.60 ($17.32) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($17.67). Approximately 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($17.71).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,377.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get GlobalData alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.13), for a total value of £15,565,000 ($21,048,005.41).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.