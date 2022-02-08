Gobi Capital LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 6.7% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $253,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $217,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 88,220 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 37.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.98. 6,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.79. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.