Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.68 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
