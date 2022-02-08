Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.68 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

