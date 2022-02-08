Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 93,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 42,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$61.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

About Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

