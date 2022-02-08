Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

