Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,870,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

