Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of ODP worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 629.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

