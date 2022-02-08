Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $144.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.