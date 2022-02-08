Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of McGrath RentCorp worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 332.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,451,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

