Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 136,100 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fastly worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fastly by 11.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 14.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $119.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

