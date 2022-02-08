Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 509,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

