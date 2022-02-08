Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

