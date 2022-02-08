Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

