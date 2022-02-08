Graham (NYSE:GHM) PT Lowered to $15.00

Graham (NYSE:GHM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

GHM stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -56.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

