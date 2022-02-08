Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHM opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at $338,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.