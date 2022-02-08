Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.14% of Materion worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Materion by 25,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.