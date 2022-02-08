Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Beam Therapeutics worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

BEAM stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

