Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,315 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.21% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $5,855,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

